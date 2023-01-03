Actress Nadine Lustre and filmmaker Mikhail Red are first-time collaborators for ‘Deleter.’ FILE/ABS-CBN

MANILA – The psychological horror film “Deleter” has continued to fare well in the box office especially after its dominating win at the Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi ng Parangal.

The Nadine Lustre-starrer was hailed Best Picture of the film fest while the actress copped the top acting plum – giving the movie a big boost in ticket sales.

With its success, director Mikhail Red revealed that a sequel of the film might be considered in the future, noting that it was their intention to have an open-ended story.

“Sinadya namin na parang very open-ended. Without spoiling the ending, it poses the question sa audience. Sinadya namin 'yun and we’ll see. We’ll talk to Viva,” Red said as quoted by PUSH.

Red also admitted that he will still be working with Viva for several projects, sharing that they are already brainstorming for their next collaboration.

“'Yun 'yung gusto ko sa kanila, they’re very creatively open and free. So parang I can’t wait what to do with them next kasi may a few more films kaming naka-sign with them,” he continued.

In a separate interview on ANC's "Headstart" last Friday, Red admitted that he did not expect his movie to do well during the festival.

"We're still processing it. Very surprised, especially, for our rated-horror movie to do so well this Christmas season," he said. "Just getting into MMFF is already a big shock for us. You know, we did not intend to have this film for MMFF. but it's the biggest platform right now to reach a wide audience locally."

"And we're just really honored to have won all the prizes, the major prizes at the MMFF awards night. And now we are steadily growing at the box office. We are just very honored and grateful. We can't wait to continue sharing this film with Filipinos and maybe, eventually, even an international audience," he added.

After "Deleter," Red also said he is changing his hat from director to showrunner of a new sports genre series, and a show that deals with financial crimes.

