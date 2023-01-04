Judy Ann Santos looks back at 2022 with grateful heart

MANILA -- Actress Judy Ann Santos shared her message of gratitude as she welcomed 2023.

In a social media post, Santos looked back on the past year as she uploaded snaps of important events in her life in 2022.

"Looking back to 2022 with a grateful heart.. to finally be able to spend time with family and friends.. celebrate our childrens bdays.. travel.. create more core memories to look back to.. and the chance to share our blessings," Santos wrote on her Instagram page.

"Thank you Lord for the gift of health, love , family and real friends.. cheers to you 2022.. thank you for all the learnings.. bring it on 2023!" Santos added.



In an earlier post, Santos expressed her happiness to finally attend their annual Christmas mass with their loved ones.

"Our annual Christmas mass after more than 2 years of online masses.. we were able to finally celebrate it face to face with family and friends. Father caluag was able to bless our Mother Mary of Manaoag.. What a happy day! Happy birthday papa Jesus! Thank you for the gift of love and friendship and health," she said.

Santos dubbed as the country's Queen of Teleserye, was a guest co-host of ABS-CBN's morning show "Magandang Buhay" last year.

Related video: