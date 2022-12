MANILA — Like most families, film and TV stars got to spend Christmas Day with theirs, making for festive and heartwarming photos that included additions to their kin or a reunion with returning loved ones.

While some snaps showed growing families — like first-time mom Angelica Panganiban with her partner Gregg Homan, and sweethearts Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto with the latter’s side — others were a glimpse of change, whether due to separation or loss.

In photos, here are celebrities and their families posing for a Christmas photo to remember 2022 by: