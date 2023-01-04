Itchyworms, Rocksteddy join forces for concert

MANILA -- OPM bands Itchyworms and Rocksteddy are set to join forces for a concert.

"MUSIKO: Timeless Pinoy Bands with The Itchyworms and Rocksteddy" will be held on January 20 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at 7:30 p.m..

On Instagram, Jugs Jugueta of Itchyworms promoted their band's show with Teddy Corpuz's band.

Itchyworms started as an independent band in 1996 and popularized songs like "Akin Ka Na Lang" and "Beer." The band also wrote and performed "Kabataang Pinoy", the theme song for the first season of ABS-CBN's "Pinoy Big Brother" teen edition, while Rocksteddy is known for their hits "Lagi Mo Na Lang Akong Dinededma," "Gising Na," and "Boy Kulot." Their group was formed in 2003.

Jugueta and Corpuz are two of the hosts of ABS-CBN's "It's Showtime."

