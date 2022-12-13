Itchyworms gears up for first US concert tour

MANILA -- OPM rock band Itchyworms is set to hold a concert tour, dubbed "Akin Ka Na Lang, Amerika!" in the United States next year.

In a social media post, the band's frontman Jugs Jugueta shared that it will be their group's first-ever concert tour in US.

He also confirmed that guitarist Chino Singson, who departed the band for Canada, will also be part of the concert tour.

"Mark your calendars na, ha? And please help us spread the word! Thank you so much, and SEE YOU SOON!" Jugueta wrote on his Instagram page.

According to Jugueta, venues and pricing information will be available soon.

Itchyworms started as an independent band in 1996 and popularized songs like "Akin Ka Na Lang" and "Beer."

The band also wrote and performed "Kabataang Pinoy", the theme song for the first season of ABS-CBN's "Pinoy Big Brother" teen \edition.

