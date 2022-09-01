Longtime Itchyworms guitarist Chino Singson is moving to Canada this month, citing prioritizing family – 'it is the correct and logical decision.' Handout

“The title of the Itchyworms’ fifth album, ‘Waiting for the End to Start’, can mean many things,” disclosed co-vocalist and guitarist Jugs Jugueta. “It could mean an end to the pandemic, to the political climate, to a relationship, to different feelings and circumstances. It is – how you interpret it.”



Uncannily – in light of the recent announcements made by the band about the departure of their longtime guitarist Chino Singson for Canada – it is the end or start of a new era. It depends on how you interpret it.



Singson is moving to Canada this coming September 8. Stepping up in his place is his Ateneo friend, Mikey Amistoso of Cuidad, and Weckly Mercado, for an extended version of the Itchyworms.



“The decision to make the move is something that was a long time coming,” bared Singson. “My wife’s family is there. Siya na lang nandito sa Philippines. Mahirap for her to be the only one left here. The steps we took to get the ball rolling began in 2021 and we only got approved this month of August to enter Canada.



“The decision wasn’t an easy one kasi ang laki ng scope ng iiwanan ko. But I will say that it is the correct and logical decision. If I were single, I would stay but the moment I got married, it is no longer about me.



“I guess I was lucky enough to find these three other guys and build this body of work and build a legacy with them.”



The Itchyworms were formed while all four members of the band were in college at the Ateneo de Manila and part of the Ateneo Musicians Pool (AMP). Singson joined them in 1997, a year after the band formed, when they all discovered their mutual love for the Beatles (his performance of the Beatles’ “Til There Was You” got him into the band).



Since that time, the band has put out five albums (“Little Monsters Under Your Bed” in 2001, “Noontime Show” in 2005, “Itchyworms” in 2008, “After All This Time” in 2013, and “Waiting for the End to Start” in 2021) and won multiple trophies in the NU Rock Awards.



“I am proud and happy na hindi natabunan ang Itchyworms,” added Singson. “We are lucky that we are still relevant and gaining new fans while bringing our old fans with us. I am happy to contribute to that and I still will contribute. Kung gumawa ng album virtually nitong pandemic, puwede pa rin yung workflow.”



Among the things that he is bringing with him to the Great White North is the guitar that his mom first bought for him after graduation from college and its accompanying home pedal board, some clothes and two Ateneo jackets, and some comic books and books such as the “Conjugal Dictatorship” as well as Wincy Aquino Ong’s “Tales For A Rainy Season”.



Looking back at the past 25 years with the Itchyworms, Singson cites four moments that stand out – the meeting at AMP that led to joining Itchyworms, winning Best New Artist at the NU Rock Awards (2001), winning Album of the Year for “Noontime Show” (in 2006), winning the 2016 Philpop Grand Prize for “Di Na Muli.”



“The awards validated us being a band. By the name alone, we didn’t think we’d last for more than five years. We were never in it for the awards only for the money,” laughed Singson.



“This is definitely not goodbye because by September or October, ilalabas ’yung song that I co-wrote with (drummer and vocalist Jazz Nicolas). I guess, songwriting now is something I will be doing more.”



The new chapter begins.