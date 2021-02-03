Rocksteddy releases new song 'Wag Mo Kong Iiwan'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Rocksteddy, fronted by "It's Showtime" host Teddy Corpuz, has released their latest single, the rock ballad "Wag Mo Akong Iiwan," under Sony Music Philippines.

The more than seven-minute lyric video was uploaded on the band's YouTube page. The song can also be streamed on Spotify.

In his personal Instagram account, Corpuz invited his fans and followers to support their latest single.

Formed in 2003, Rocksteddy is known for their hits "Lagi Mo Na Lang Akong Dinededma," "Gising Na," and "Boy Kulot."

In 2017, Corpuz admitted that they almost disbanded after a misunderstanding. However, after taking a short break, the band returned to making music.

Related video: