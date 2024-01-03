LOOK: Gutierrez family's holiday bonding in Japan

Photos from Nice Print Photography Photos from Nice Print Photography Photos from Nice Print Photography Photos from Nice Print Photography Photos from Nice Print Photography Photos from Nice Print Photography Photos from Nice Print Photography Photos from Nice Print Photography Photos from Nice Print Photography

The Gutierrez family recently embarked on a vacation to Japan, led by patriarch Eddie Gutierrez and his wife Annabelle Rama.

Joining the family were their children Ruffa Gutierrez with her two daughters Lorin and Venice; Elvis Gutierrez, who came along with his wife and two kids; and Richard Gutierrez, who went solo while his wife, Sarah Lahbati, were accompanied by their two children, Zion and Kai in Bohol.

They have yet to answer rumors about their alleged separation.

In a post, Ruffa shared other snaps from the family's vacation.

While in Japan, Ruffa also had a reunion with her "Can't Buy Me Love" co-star Belle Mariano. The two actresses took a break from their busy schedules to enjoy a vacation during the holiday season.

In an Instagram message to ABS-CBN News, Ruffa described Mariano as a vibrant and cheerful person, adding that her infectious positivity always brings joy to those around her.

She also couldn't help but express her delight over the success of "Can't Buy Me Love."

Rama recently spoke about her son Richard's marriage, saying he had been living with her, and that she was not on speaking terms with Lahbati.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Rama revealed that Gutierrez intends to move back in to their family home for good, but declined to categorically confirm if the "Iron Heart" star and Lahbati have parted ways. -- Report from Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News

