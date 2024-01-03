EXO's D.O. preparing to release solo album: report

Korean singer and actor D.O. Photos: @companysoosoo_/X

K-pop star D.O. of EXO is preparing a solo album that is planned for release in the first half of 2024, according to a report.

The 30-year-old singer's agency, Company Soosoo, confirmed earlier articles regarding D.O.'s plans to make a solo comeback, K-pop news portal Soompi reported Wednesday.

"It's true that he's currently preparing for a new album with the goal of releasing it in the first half of the year," the company said in a statement published by Soompi.

"However, no specific details have been finalized at the moment," it added.

D.O. previously made a comeback in September 2023 with the extended play "Expectation," fronted by the single "Somebody."

Last year, the artist born Doh Kyung-soo also starred in the space film "The Moon," about an astronaut who is stranded in space after an accident.

