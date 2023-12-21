Korean film 'The Moon' to stream on Viu starting Dec. 24

Do Kyung-soo in 'The Moon.' Handout photo

Fans of Korean cinema are in for a Christmas treat as the space film "The Moon" premieres on Viu Philippines on Dec. 24.

The movie will be available in both Korean with English subtitles and Filipino (dubbed) on Viu Premium, according to a press release.

Set in the year 2029, "The Moon" is about an astronaut who becomes stranded in space due to a disastrous lunar exploration, years after a similar mission ends in tragedy.

The film, which premiered in cinemas last August, stars Do Kyung-soo (or D.O of the K-pop boy band EXO), Sol Kyung-gu and Kim Hee-ae.

