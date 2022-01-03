MANILA -- Show producer Dreamscape Entertainment on Monday revealed the official poster of the much-awaited drama "The Broken Marriage Vow," showing lead stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Zanjoe Marudo, Sue Ramirez and Zaijian Jaranilla.

It was also announced that "The Broken Marriage Vow," which is the Philippine version of the hit BBC Studios drama “Doctor Foster,” will start airing on January 24 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

The official poster was designed by Justin Besana.

Just last December 15, ABS-CBN released the official full trailer of the much-awaited series "The Broken Marriage Vow," which follows the story of Dr. Jill Ilustre (Sta. Maria), a loving wife and a mother whose family is rocked by her husband’s affair.

Marudo plays her husband David Ilustre, with Ramirez as his mistress Lexy Lucero. Jaranilla plays Jill and David’s only son, Gio Ilustre, who is caught between his parents’ tug of war.

Under the direction of Concepcion Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, "The Broken Marriage Vow" will also star Jane Oineza, Joem Bascon, Art Acuña, Rachel Alejandro, Angeli Bayani, Ketchup Eusebio, Bianca Manalo, Empress Schuck, and Ronnie Lazaro.



Also joining the powerhouse cast are Malou Crisologo, Franco Laurel, Sandino Martin, Jojit Lorenzo, Kate Alejandrino, Ji Anne Armero, Brent Manalo, Migs Almendras, Avery Clyde, and JB Agustin.

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is the sixth international adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” following its versions in France, Russia, Turkey, India, and South Korea.

The Korean remake, “The World of the Married,” became the country’s highest rated cable TV drama, and also courted a massive following from Filipino viewers. It was also aired locally by ABS-CBN.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC