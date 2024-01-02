Sharon Cuneta reveals breaking up briefly with husband Kiko

Sharon Cuneta and Kiko Pangilinan. Photo from Pangilinan's Instagram page

MANILA -- "Nag-away kami. Naghiwalay kami. Tapos nagbati na kami. So okay?"

This was Sharon Cuneta's candid revelation on the early hours of January 1. After ringing in the new year at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City, the veteran singer-actress went live on Instagram with her husband Francis "Kiko Pangilinan" and their children Frankie, Miel and Miguel.

Cuneta admitted that she and Pangilinan went through a rough path in their relationship that caused them to break up for a while.

During our interview with Cuneta last December 27 at the Metro Manila Film Festival Awards Night, she already joked about breaking up with her husband. Pangilinan also stressed that their marriage is not exempt when it comes to challenges in their relationship, and even quipped, "Happy wife, happy life."

"I'm sorry to anyone I have hurt or may have hurt. Every post I made was just to show you when I was sad, and like everyone else that was normal. After sadness, we fixed some things and we become happy," said Cuneta, who referred to her series of cryptic posts on Instagram.

Among these post was when she said she wished she stayed single after breaking up with her first husband Gabby Concepcion. This caused a blaze of comments and speculations from fans and netizens thinking that the singer-actress was going through an emotional breakdown.

Cuneta said her social media accounts will be undergoing an overhaul this 2024 as she approaches her 58th birthday on January 6. The family will depart Tuesday night for an Asian trip and will be back on January 10.

Cuneta is booked and busy this 2024 with a lineup of five films, three of which already were already given the green light to grind; and two concerts -- a Valentine concert and a US tour.

Asked if any of these two concerts would be a tour or repeat of her reunion gig with ex-husband Concepcion, she simply said: "We'll see!"

