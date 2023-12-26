MANILA — OPM singer Sharon Cuneta penned a heartfelt message for her husband Kiko Pangilinan after Christmas day.

In an Instagram post, Cuneta cited a quote card from Brigitte Nicole about relationships.

Screenshot.

"I don't want a perfect relationship. I want someone I can trust and who won't be cheating on me physically or emotionally. Everyone needs someone who loves them completely and who won't play games with their heart," it said.

"Last but not least, I'm a strong believer that when it comes to relationships, remaining faithful is not an option but a priority. Loyalty means the world," it added.

Cuneta admitted that her relationship with Pangilinan is not perfect but went on to praise her husband.

"Kiko @kiko.pangilinan and I are not perfect. We may be going in different directions, disagreeing about the future … but all these qualities, he has. I married a good and honest man. Thank you, neybor. Love you always, and thank you too for being a great Dad to our kids," she said.

"I love you too. Love thy neighbor ...@reallysharoncuneta," Pangilinan replied.

Cuneta has three children with her husband Kiko. They are Frankie, Miel and Miguel.

