Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon recently shared moments from their trip to Los Angeles, California, where they welcomed the new year. Carlo Aquino's Instagram page

Celebrity couple Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon recently shared photos from their trip to Los Angeles, California, where they welcomed the new year.

In a photo posted on Aquino's Instagram account, the couple can be seen posing together, with the caption, "Soakin' up the same rays, happy 2024."



Meanwhile, Dizon also took to Instagram to share a solo picture from their Los Angeles trip.

The photo, courtesy of Aquino, captured the actress looking radiant as she explored the city. Her caption, "Lost in Los Angeles.”



Fans and followers of the couple were thrilled to see them enjoying their time together.

The pair confirmed their relationship earlier this year.