Globe logs nearly 4 million SIM registrations in 3 days

MANILA — Nearly 4 million subscribers of Globe Telecom have registered their SIM cards 3 days since the listing started, according to the mobile network carrier.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, Globe said it had logged over 3.9 million registered SIMs in its portal.

“We are encouraged by the numbers we see as we go into the New Year. It’s a great way to start 2023, as millions of our customers abide by the law and log on to our portal to register,” Globe Chief Commercial Officer Issa Guevarra-Cabreira said in a statement issued Friday.

According to Globe, its SIM registration portal, https://new.globe.com.ph/simreg, is also now "fully optimized and stable".

"We took the last 72 hours to observe fixes we made on our SIM registration portal, and it has held stable after full optimization," Guevarra-Cabreira said.

"We would like to thank our 87.9 million customers for their continued understanding as we had to adjust our system."

All Globe Prepaid, TM, Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi, Globe Mobile WiFi and Globe Business prepaid customers have until April 26, 2023 to register.

For existing Globe Postpaid, Globe Platinum, Globe LTE@Home and Globe Business Postpaid customers, customer data and information are deemed included in the platform.

Globe said it would contact customers to confirm and complete their registration details.

Registration via the Globe One app will begin by January 2023, while on-site assisted registration will start in February 2023.

Republic Act 11934 or the SIM Registration Act requires all new subscribers to register their SIM card prior to activation, and for existing subscribers to avoid deactivation.

The law promotes accountability on the use of the SIM card and provides authorities the necessary tools to detect and stop criminal activities such as text scams, cybercrimes, terrorism, and other offenses committed through text messages, voice calls and other relevant telecommunications services.

