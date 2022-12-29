NTC asks telcos to clarify 'promotional' option in SIM registration

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has ordered some telcos to explain the additional options given while registering a SIM.

Several subscribers and even some groups question the need to include options like giving the telco permission to send promotional materials and an option allowing the telco to use personal information for credit scoring and product development, among others.

NTC Deputy Commissioner Jon Paulo Salvahan said they are looking into the issue, though he also said that those check boxes are optional.

"Ipapa-clarify natin sa kanila 'yung paglalagay nila ng ganoon. Titingnan natin magiging clarification ng mga telco para doon. From there, we can determine how to proceed with it. As we understand it, 'yan ay optional," said Salvahan.

He added NTC may issue a memorandum on the matter after they receive the clarifications from telcos.

The NTC said over 6 million SIMs have already been registered. There are around 160 million to 180 million active SIMs in the country.

Initial deadline for SIM registration is on April 26.

