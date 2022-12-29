People use their mobile phones at a mall in San Juan City on October 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Information and Communications Technology has received 481 complaints against telecommunications companies on the first three days of the implementation of the SIM registration act.

DICT Undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo said of the total complaints logged by their agency, 195 are from Smart subscribers, 121 from Globe, 83 from Talk and Text, 41 from DITO, 20 from TM, 14 from Sun Cellular, and 7 from GOMO.

Subscribers had earlier complained about encountering various technical problems and glitches in registering their SIM cards in compliance with the new law.

Lamentillo said some telco subscribers could not access the portals, while some senior citizens also had difficulty with the registration process.

“We’ve asked someone to assist them” Lamentillo said in a televised briefing.

"But we’re asking the public to be a little bit more patient with us dahil nga mayroon po tayong 15-day test period. I hope you understand the magnitude nito pong ginagawa natin,” she continued.

Lamentillo said subscribers encountering difficulties or needing assistance in registering their SIM cards may call their dedicated 24/7 hotline 1326.

She also said the DICT will provide registration facilities for subscribers in areas with weak internet connection and those with older cellphones.

‘NO WORRIES WITH SELFIES’

The National Telecommunications Commission meanwhile said it does not see any problem with telcos requiring selfies from their subscribers as part of the SIM card registration process.

This comes amid concerns from several groups that the requirement violates users’ privacy, and that selfies are not included in the implementing rules and regulations of the SIM Registration Act. They say the law only requires them to submit their full name, date of birth, sex, address, and IDs.

NTC Deputy Commissioner Jon Paulo Salvahan however told a televised briefing that under the IRR of the law, telcos are given leeway to determine which specific verification process they will utilize in the registration of SIM cards, as long as it complies with the provisions of the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

“Now, as to what type or which specific verification process po iyan, iyan po ay leeway po ng telcos po iyan; and in the meantime, as we understand, iyong selfie po ang ginagamit po nila,” he continued.

Meanwhile, the NTC has created a special task force to monitor the day-to-day implementation of the SIM Registration Act, Salvahan said.

He said the task force will coordinate and require all PTEs to immediately report any, and all incidents of failed registrations and other concerns in the SIM registration process and coordinate with key and relevant national government agencies to facilitate the mandatory SIM registration.

