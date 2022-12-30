MANILA — The National Privacy Commission (NPC) on Thursday told the country's telecommunication companies to create a separate page for their "promotional" option in the SIM registration which started Tuesday.

The order, announced Friday in a press statement, came after some users aired concerns that SIM registrants might be inadvertently giving firms their permission or consent to use their personal data for marketing, profiling, or sharing with third-party partners because these notices were put alongside tick boxes related to the SIM Card Registration.

It follows the National Telecommunications Commission's directive for some telcos to explain the additional options given while registering a SIM.

Privacy Commissioner John Henry Naga directed the telcos to "include on a separate page the notices and tick boxes that are not related to SIM Card Registration," the NPC said in the statement.

According to the NPC, Smart and Globe told them the additional tick boxes that include the promotional were just optional.

Dito did not include checkboxes asking for consent on marketing, profiling, or sharing with third-party partners, it added.

The NPC said the firms committed to implementing the changes on their SIM Card Registration websites during the meeting held Thursday "as soon as possible."

"Telcos also assured that the users also have the option to opt-out of receiving promotional alerts," it said.

"The Commission will continue to closely coordinate with Telcos and other stakeholders for the proper implementation of the law."