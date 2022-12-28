MANILA (UPDATE) — Over 2 million SIMs have been registered in the first two days of SIM registration — a figure that may even be higher as the count does not include yet the second-day data of one telco.

Globe reported 1,769,374 million registered SIMs as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. That's despite the glitches encountered Tuesday forcing the telco to take down its registration website for several hours.

DITO meanwhile reported 530,424 registered SIMs as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. All of its subscribers are prepaid users.

Smart, on the other hand, reported over 1,019,207 registered SIMs as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. It earlier said it successfully registered nearly 400,000 SIMs during the first day.

The National Telecommunications Commission has earlier ordered telcos to submit a report detailing what happened during the first day of registration.

Many subscribers have complained about not being able to access the registration sites.

Hundreds of complaints were also received by the Complaint Center Hotline 1326 by the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC).

CICC executive director Usec. Alexander Ramos said most complaints are due to slow internet connection.

"Mabagal ang connection nila, hindi sila agad nakaka-connect, nag drop ang connection. It's a bandwidth internet speed issue," said Ramos who added that CICC is assisting all those who complained.

CICC is also checking if there are any fake registration links.

More staff have been added to the Complaint Center and operations have been made 24/7 to accommodate the expected increase of complaints and queries.