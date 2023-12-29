Social Security System satellite office at Ali Mall in Quezon City on July 6, 2023. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Social Security System (SSS) on Friday said the deadline for employers to remit their workers' contributions was extended to December 29.

In a statement, the SSS said businesses could pay for their employees' contributions for September and October 2023 on or before Friday.

But contribution payments for November 2023 and onwards have to follow the regular payment deadline of every last day of the following month.

Household employers, meanwhile, may remit the contributions for July to September 2023 until Friday. Contribution payments for October 2023 and onwards will follow the usual payment deadline of every last day of the month following the applicable month or quarter.

SSS also said submission of sickness notifications for home confinement could be filed until Friday.