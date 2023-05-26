SSS allows online filing of disability benefit claims

MANILA — The Social Security System on Friday said members can now file their disability benefit claim applications online through the My.SSS portal.

The online application for disability benefit claims has been in effect since January 2023 in line with the government's Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Services Delivery Act of 2018, the state-run pension fund said in a statement.

"With the implementation of Online Filing of Disability Claim Applications under our Social Security Program, we are proud to say that we have finally put all SSS benefit and loan programs onto online platforms. Our members can access them at their convenience 24/7, without the need to visit our branches,” SSS President and CEO Rolando Ledesma Macasaet said.



Members who want to avail of the benefit online must register for a My.SSS account in the SSS website with a Unified Multi-Purpose Identification (UMID) Card enrolled as an ATM or an approved disbursement account in the Disbursement Account Enrollment Module (DAEM).

Once logged in, members should visit the "Apply for Disability Claim" under the benefits tab, SSS said.

The SSS said qualified members will be required to upload supporting documents such as a medical certificate and other documents. The agency added that all applications are subject to medical evaluation.



Meanwhile, application of disability claims for the following select conditions are still required to file at any SSS branches:

- the member is incapacitated, under guardianship, or confined in an applicable institution such as a penitentiary, correctional, or rehabilitation institution

- the Portability Law or Bilateral Social Security Agreement will be applied

- with adjustment or for re-adjudication of claim

- unclaimed benefit of deceased member

- other conditions/cases as may be determined by the SSS

The SSS disability benefit is a cash benefit granted to members who become permanently disabled either partially or totally.

RELATED VIDEO