A DITO Telecommunity booth sells sim cards in Quezon City on May 31, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Third telco DITO Telecommunity is eyeing to rollout broadband internet services in early 2022, an official of its parent DITO CME Holdings Corp (DCME) said.

DITO commercially began its operations in March this year.

It started with mobile prepaid services but it would become a "full service telco" once its network build is complete, DCME chief financial officer Joseph John Ong told ABS-CBN News.

"DITO plans to be a full service telco, which means all the services that you enjoy from the current players, basically Globe and Smart, we will also provide," Ong said.

"Short answer, yes there will be broadband, we plan to roll out early next year," he added.

The telco, which tapped China Telecom for its expertise, recently passed its second year audit, a standard which was not imposed on incumbents Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc.

Prepaid mobile was launched first since it's "biggest chunk" of the market, Ong said, adding that postpaid mobile would also be available in the future.

"Although we might not provide it in the same form, definitely not the same quality. We're definitely promising better quality. Even the way it is delivered will be different," he said.

"We will have postpaid mobile also, that would be sometime next year. We are not rushing at the moment because we're still focusing on prepaid but yes we will have all of that," he added.

Internet use, both mobile data and broadband, surged during the pandemic.

In September, DITO passed its second technical audit. It has reached 52.75 percent of national population coverage with average broadband speeds of 89.1 Mbps for 4G and 854 Mbps for 5G.



