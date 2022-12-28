MANILA - There will be more job opportunities related to services, information technology and tourism starting next year, according to Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma.

Interviewed over Teleradyo’s “SRO” program, Laguesma mentioned the manufacturing and services sectors as among the industries which continue to make a demand for Filipino workers.

For 2023, careers related to information technology and the IT business process management sector will also continue to have many job opportunities, he said.

There are also “emerging jobs” coming out given the technological advances, the Secretary added. And with the easing of pandemic restrictions,

Jobs related to construction and tourism are also bouncing back, he said.

“Magiging contributor din sahanap-buhay na malilikha sa darating na 2023, yun pong sa construction industryat saka rin sa tourism... Kasi yung pagi-ease ng ating restriction, pagluluwag,medyo nagbukas sa, andun sa tourism industry. Lalong-lalo na sa panahon na itoay nakikita natin na magtutuluy-tuloy yan hanggang sa darating na taong 2023,” Laguesma said.

As for those who have no skills or qualifications, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has already tapped its attached agency TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority) to expand the coverage of its training program in the said fields, Laguesma said.

Individuals who would like to avail of free training with allowance programs can access the TESDA website.



Among the courses TESDA is offering include carpentry, masonry, plumbing and electrical wiring, Laguesma said.

Job-seekers meanwhile, can either check the DOLE website or personally visit their local government’s Public EmploymentService Office (PESO) and look for the posted list of job vacancies.

“Ang aming ugnayan ay nationwide,meron po kaming ugnayan sa iba’t-ibang rehiyon. Meron po kaming mga tanggapansa mga rehiyon. Iba-iba pangangailngan,” Laguesma said.

The Philippines' unemployment rate has steadily climbed since the start of 2022 as the economy reopened following strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

However, even as more people found jobs, the underemployment rate also climbed pointing to a lack of quality jobs.