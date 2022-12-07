MANILA (UPDATE) — Unemployment improved in October 2022 and fell back within pre-pandemic level, but underemployment grew for the month, the state statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

At least 2.24 million Filipinos were jobless for the month, lower than the 2.60 million in July as the unemployment rate eased to 4.5 percent in October from 5.2 percent in July, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a briefing.

October's joblessness rate is also lower than the 7.4 percent or 3.50 million in the same period last year, data showed.

The top sectors with the biggest decline from July to October include the following.

Agriculture and forestry;

Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles

Public administration and defense; compulsory social security

Arts, entertainment, and recreation

Real estate activities

However, the underemployment rate, or those needing more jobs or more work hours, rose to 14.2 percent or equivalent to 6.67 million Filipinos in October.

This is higher than the 13.8 percent underemployment rate of 6.54 million in July 2022 but lower than the 16.1 percent in October 2021, the PSA said.

The total employment rate reached 95.5 percent in October equivalent to 47.11 million, which is lower by 285,000 compared to the 94.8 percent or 47.39 million in July.

October 2022's employment rate, however, is higher than the 92.6 percent or 43.82 million in the same period last year.

"The estimated employment rate this October 2022 was the highest rate recorded since January 2020 and registered to have bounced back to the pre-pandemic levels," the PSA said.

From January to October, the average unemployment rate is at 5.6 percent, near the pre-pandemic 2019 total of 5.1 percent, National Statistician Dennis Mapa said.

By sector, the following registered the highest increases in jobs from July to October:

Transportation and storage

Manufacturing

Education

Administrative and support service activities

Construction

