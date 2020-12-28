GSIS urges pensioners to report info online next year to avoid virus

MANILA - The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) said Monday it is encouraging pension petitioners next year to report their information online to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

"Pensioners must report to GSIS on their birth month in 2021 and it may be done online through Viber, FB Messenger, Skype or Zoom after texting through SMS messaging, or emailing the GSIS to request the online interview schedule," GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet said.

Updating info online is a part of GSIS' Annual Pensioners Information Revalidation (APIR).

Macasaet said updating via online channels will ensure continuous receipt of the pension, while protecting pensioners from COVID-19 transmission.

On their birth month, pensioners may just text or email their name, birthday and preferred online channel to be used in conducting the interview. They may choose from Viber, FB Messenger, Skype or Zoom, he added.

Via text, pensioners must send the updated info to the mobile number of the GSIS handling branch or unit, which will be published on the GSIS website. GSIS will reply with a confirmation and schedule after receipt of the text.

Via email, pensioners only need to send a copy of their Unified Multi-Purpose ID (UMID) or temporary eCard Plus with photo, or two valid IDs in the absence of UMID or eCard.

Surviving spouses have to email a self-declaration that they have not remarried or cohabited with another person, the state pension fund said. The form is downloadable on the GSIS website.

Pensioners with a permanent disability must email the original copy of their annual medical progress report to the designated email address of the handling GSIS office.

Pensioners abroad must email to request a schedule for APIR, GSIS said.

Pensioners who were previously being home-visited yearly due to advanced age (80 years old and above), sickness, disability or other health issues must request online APIR schedules through email or text.

Likewise, pensioners who are bedridden, or confined in a hospital or penal institution must inform GSIS of the situation for them to send personnel for the APIR requirement.



“We however remind our pensioners, especially those who are old and weak, to take all the necessary precautions if they would decide to use non-online methods in complying with APIR. Please wear your masks, face shields and observe physical distancing," Macasaet said.