GSIS to launch 2 mobile apps to let members access services online

Screencap of GSIS apps. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - State pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) will launch two mobile apps by the end of the month so that members can access their GSIS records and file their motor vehicle insurance claims using only their smartphones.



The two apps are dubbed "GSIS Touch" and "MV Claim," the Department of Finance said in a statement on Thursday.

“GSIS Touch,” will allow active government employees to view their member service profile and service record, keep track of their premium remittances and loan payments, and know the maturity of their life, retirement, dividend, refund and Edu-Child claims, pre-need plans, and insurance policies.

It will also let retired government employees view their monthly pension releases and loan payments.

"MV Claim" will let GSIS vehicle insurance policy-holders to submit/send photos of their motor accident and insurance claim documents through their smartphones.

GSIS will process the motor accident insurance claim without the vehicle owner having to file the claim personally.

The two apps are now available for download on both Android and iOS devices.

The pension fund told the DOF that they developed the two mobile apps so that their clients can continue to access GSIS services despite the travel restrictions and safety concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“GSIS is adapting to the times. People today not only demand instant access to information; they also require safe, convenient service because of the pandemic,” said GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.