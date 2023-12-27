Phase 1 of the Wawa Bulk Water Supply Project in the Tayabasan Weir in Antipolo City is already operating, delivering 70 million liters of water per day (MLD). Phase 2, which is the Upper Wawa Dam meant to deliver 700 MLD, is 70 percent complete. Handout

MANILA - The developer of a major private sector-led water reservoir said the project is on track to begin commercial operations by the end of 2025.

Prime Infra said the Upper Wawa Dam, which is meant to supply 700 million liters of water per day to Metro Manila and Rizal province, is over 70 percent complete as of December this year.

The dam is the second phase of the Wawa Bulk Water Supply Project, which is being built by Prime Infra-led WawaJVCo Inc.

It is different from the Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, Rizal which is no longer being used as a water source.

“The project is the largest privately-led water supply infrastructure project in the country’s history,” Prime Infra said.

Aside from supplying water, the project is also expected to help mitigate flooding in the downstream areas and localities of the Marikina River.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Phase 1 of the Wawa Bulk Water Supply Project became operational in October 2022 and is already delivering an initial 80 million liters per day, Prime Infra said.

On completion, the dam is expected to increase Manila Water Company’s (MWC) capacity by over 30 percent of its current water supply allocation from the Angat Dam of approximately 1,600 million liters per day.

Prime Infra said it is implementing a watershed management plan with the government that includes reforestation activities around the site of the project.