Dumagat elder Jimmy Cruz takes a quick dip as temperatures rise in Angat Watershed on July 8, 2023. Residents raised concerns on the rising temperature and its effect to the current water level of Angat Dam which impacts their food source, health, and livelihood. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) warned of potential “major problems” in the water supply should the El Niño phenomenon extend beyond the second quarter of 2024.

The water supply from Angat Dam and other sources can meet the demand "until around May or June of 2024," DENR Undersecretary Carlos Primo David told reporters on Monday.

Angat Dam supplies around 90 percent of Metro Manila’s potable water requirement.

“We’re trying to preserve it that way so that once we enter 2024, it’s at its maximum volume... If the El Niño event next year progresses, intensifies, and even extends further than June, then it will be a major problem for Metro Manila,” David said.

He said Metro Manila could experience a repeat of the 2019 water crisis, where residents lined up for water rations and some hospitals faced days of limited or no water supply.

“We want to prevent that. Twenty-first century na. We should be better in terms of forecasting, better in terms of managing our resources,” the official said.

State weather bureau PAGASA earlier said around 65 provinces across the country could experience drought, while six others might experience dry spell by the end of May 2024.

Environment Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga reminded local leaders to take the lead and “assess their needs and the risk of climate change to their specific local government units.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently ordered a restructure of the El Niño Task Force comprised of 5 subcommittees on water security, energy, public safety, health, and food security. The DENR is said to be in charge of water security.

WATER PROJECTS

In November, the DENR said 135 water projects around the country would require private sector funding with the “end goal of providing potable water for many of the communities that are facing water scarcity.”

“In the pipeline already is one of the biggest water projects since 10 years ago. I’m speaking of the Cavite bulk water supply which is the second provincial-wide water supply program of the country, next to Bulacan bulk. That project will start and all the preparations, in 2024. That’s outside pa of the 135,” David said.

Last week, Marcos also led the inauguration of a water treatment plant in Muntinlupa.

“Once it’s fully operational, you’re looking at about a million people that will be able to access treated water from that facility. So importante yung not just supply but the treatment of that supply and the distribution of that supply,” said Loyzaga.

To temper the effects of El Niño, experts encourage the public to conserve water. This includes the basic measures of turning off faucets while brushing teeth, washing dishes, and showering.

Data from the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System show that around 6 liters of water is used when washing hands under a running faucet for 40 seconds, 15 liters when brushing teeth, and up to 60 liters during an 8-minute continuous shower.