MULTIMEDIA

Fighting El Niño: The plight of tobacco farmers in Pinili, Ilocos Norte

Andreana Chavez, PCP handout

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

PINILI, Ilocos Norte — The scarcity of water has long been a burden for local tobacco farmers, whose livelihoods depend on the successful cultivation of their cash crop.

The lack of sufficient water supply adversely affects various crops, including tobacco, eventually resulting to decreased yields and financial hardships for the farmers.

In a determined effort to combat the persistent issue of water scarcity, a group of proactive farmers in the community of Bulbulala in Pinili town, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, has taken matters into their own hands.

Led by Tatay Marino Estabillo, these farmers have found a creative solution to irrigate their crops despite the challenges brought by the El Niño phenomenon, which is forecast to affect the Philippines through the first half of 2024.

Tatay Marino and other farmers had to devise an innovative approach to address this pressing issue.

The group ingeniously connected a large hose directly to a water pump or "poso" to irrigate their fields. This makeshift irrigation system provides a lifeline for the crops, ensuring their survival during the dry season.

Expressing his hope for a more sustainable future, Tatay Marino emphasized: "Dakkel a tulong no adda irigasionmi ditoy" (It would be a significant help if we had irrigation here).

The local farmers firmly believe that establishing a reliable water irrigation system is crucial to securing a brighter future not only for themselves but also for their families.

Their story highlights the importance of community-driven initiatives and the potential for innovation to alleviate agricultural hardships, ultimately paving the way for a more resilient agricultural sector in the region.

Like liquid diamonds, the water glistens as it streams from the hose, giving life and vitality to the parched land. Andreana Chavez A tobacco farmer pours water onto the dried soil in a desperate bid to nourish their crops and safeguard their livelihoods. Andreana Chavez Marino Estabillo leads farmers as they diligently water crops using a large hose. Andreana Chavez The meager water supply is simply not enough to meet the needs of the community in Bulbulala, especially during the dry season, according to the farmers. Andreana Chavez Children assist farmers in fetching water for their daily agricultural activities. Andreana Chavez Marino Estabillo's face reflects years of hard work and determination, as he stands in his tobacco field. Andreana Chavez Marino Estabillo tends to his tobacco plantation in Bulbulala amid the dry season. Cracks are evident from the soil's dryness, and the tobacco plants appear withered, struggling to survive. Andreana Chavez With meticulous care, farmers follow the age-old tradition of flattening their tobacco leaves before delicately arranging them within the furnace, commencing the crucial process of drying. Andreana Chavez The tobacco plants are hung for drying, the culmination of the farmers' hard work and the fruits of all their efforts. Andreana Chavez Mariano Estabillo emerges from the furnace after processing tobacco leaves, demonstrating years of mastery in the process of tobacco drying. Andreana Chavez

NOTE: This story was produced during the 15th Professional Photojournalism and Documentary Photography workshop of the Photojournalists’ Center of the Philippines (PCP) In Ilocos Norte on November 22-25, 2023.