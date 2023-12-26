Fireworks prices drop in Bulacan

Filipinos buy fireworks at a store in Bocaue, Bulacan before the New Year's Eve, Dec. 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Customers in the market for fireworks to usher in the New Year were pleasantly surprised by the cheaper prices of products this year, as lower input costs tempered market prices.



In the town of Bocaue in Bulacan, prices were down as much as 30 pecent compared to last year, with adequate supplies noted by dealers and manufacturers for the lower prices.

People are slowly making their way to Bocaue to take advantage of cheaper prices, and get a head start for their New Year’s preparations.



Reyman dela Rosa came all the way from Cavite to purchase fireworks in Bulacan, and came away with P25,000 worth of goods.



“Mas maganda ang maaga mamili kesa yung one day before, mas siguro yun,” he said.



The use of firecrackers is an annual tradition for his family, Dela Rosa said, to usher in a better year and ward off bad luck.



The same is true for Lady Dianne Bautista, who came from Tarlac to purchase fireworks in Bocaue.



“Kung sa 'min po kasi bibili mahal po, dito po marami nang mabibili ang P16,000,” she said.



Lea Alapide, president of the Philippine Pyrotechnics Manufacturers and Dealers Association Inc., said business was more brisk this year as prices were lower and supply steady.



“Malaki ang pinagmura ng presyo, kaya mas mura din po nabibigay samin ng manufacturers,” Alapide said.



She advised consumers to only purchase their fireworks from licensed dealers, and to avoid buying fireworks online, due to quality and safety concerns.