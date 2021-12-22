MANILA - The parent firm of DITO Telecommunity said the new towers of the country’s third major telco helped its network withstand the onslaught of supertyphoon Odette.

DITO CME president Eric Alberto said DITO telco’s services remained operational in the areas hit by Odette thanks to the company’s new infrastructure.

Alberto also said DITO benefitted from state-of-the-art technology and network infrastructure as it did not have any “legacy baggage” like the other major telcos.

Despite this, Alberto said the DITO is not aiming to quickly supplant the other telcos and become the primary SIM of many subscribers, as the Philippine market is already 130 percent penetrated by other service providers.

“Rather, we’d like the people to try it out,” Alberto said in an interview with ANC.

DITO is also not keen on engaging the other telcos in a price war, Alberto said, as this would compromise each player’s ability to provide quality service to subscribers.

Alberto said the new telco would rather provide “differentiated customer experience and quality service” relying on its brand new 4G and 5G networks.

Despite the crowded market, DITO is also optimistic about growth and capturing a 30 percent share of total telco subscribers, citing the faster adoption of digital services in the country in the wake of the pandemic.

He said the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital lifestyles in terms of online shopping and commerce, entertainment and fintech.

DITO CME, which holds majority stake in DITO Telecommunity, is set to hold a stock rights offer next week, partly to fund the expansion of telco services.