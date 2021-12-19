MANILA - Globe Telecom and Smart Communications on Sunday said they are working to restore service in areas devastated by typhoon Odette.

In a statement, Smart Communications said as of Saturday, voice and SMS services in Mindanao have been restored, while 94 percent of their wireless sites and 97 percent of fixed services are already operational.

In the Visayas, 98 percent of fixed services have been restored, while 64 percent of wireless sites are already operational.

The telco also said they are working on restoring services in the worst-hit provinces, including Surigao del Norte, including Siargao and Dinagat islands, and Misamis Oriental in Mindanao, and Cebu, Leyte and Negros Occidental in Visayas.

"Our teams are on the ground and are doing restoration work round the clock to ensure that everyone gets reconnected. Rest assured that we are on top of the situation, and we empathize with everyone affected by the typhoon," it said.

Globe, meanwhile, said it has set up free charging and call stations in several areas in Visayas and Mindanao to allow residents to connect with their families as they continue to restore their services.

The Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging (LTLC) stations can be found in the following areas:

In Visayas:

1. J.A. Clarin, Tagbilaran City

2. Near Petron Gas Station, Brgy Ubujan, Tagbilaran City

3. Bayantel Office, Ramos, Cebu City

4. Globe IT Park, Lahug, Cebu City

5. Pardo Public Market, Cebu City

6. Shell Station, Brgy. Songco, Borongan City, Eastern Samar

7. Gaisano Grand Parki Area, Brgy.Central, Orquin St., Calbayog City, Western Samar

8. Jaro Plaza in front of Jaro Cathedral Church, Jaro, Iloilo City

9. In front of Municipal Hall (People's Center), San Joaquin, Iloilo

10. Quezon Park, Dumaguete City

11. Brgy Tangub, Bacolod City beside 7th Day adventist Church

12. Brgy Estefania, Bacolod City before Sta. Fe Resort

13. Poblacion 2, near RD Pawnshop, Santiago Agusan del Norte



In Mindanao:

1. Rose Pharmacy National Highway (near Gaisano Mall), Malaybalay, Bukidnon

2. Brgy. Lumbo near Covered Court and Bus Stop, Valencia City, Bukidnon

3. Main Road, Zone 3 , Brgy. Sta. Ana, Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental



"Ongoing service restorations in various areas affected by the typhoon have been hampered by the prolonged lack of commercial power. Cell sites equipped with alternate power such as gensets need to be refilled. However, deliveries of supplies are also hampered by roadblocks," Globe said.

Globe said about 40 towers were affected in Visayas and Mindanao, with about 20 towers badly hit in Cebu.

The telco likewise announced it extended its free data and unlimited calls and SMS services for its subscribers, as well as its free 1-month KonsultaMD consultation.

“Connectivity is crucial most especially in calamity situations like this. We wish to enable our customers to avail of needed services, have access to news and information and above all, have peace of mind so they can connect and reach out to their loved ones wherever they are,” said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe’s Chief Commercial Officer.



At least 75 people have been reported killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, tallies released by different local governments showed Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up.

Nearly 500,000 people have been displaced as Typhoon Odette (International name: Rai) ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago.

The storm knocked out communications and electricity in many areas, ripping off roofs, toppling concrete power poles and flooding villages.

