MANILA - DITO Telecommunity said Monday it now has 5 million subscribers and has posted P2 billion in revenues, nine months after its commercial launch last March.

The telco, which is a joint venture between Dennis Uy and China Telecom, said it has also reached more than 500 areas nationwide.

DITO chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said the country's third major telco has also laid out more than 22,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables and has constructed more than 4,100 towers.

He said these towers were more than enough to service DITO's more than 5 million subscribers nationwide.

"It bears repeating that some have said that rolling out DITO in the time given was impossible," Tamano added.

The country's newest telco meanwhile welcomed news that most of its network remained operational or have been restored after the onslaught of typhoon Odette.

"Though it was inevitable that DITO suffered network outages, rapid pre-deployed disaster teams saved the day. Disaster resilience of the DITO network was built into our rollout plans," said DITO Chief Technology Officer Ret. Major General Santiago.

DITO will be providing 1,000 preloaded SIM Cards to first responders in the affected areas to help coordinate relief and recovery missions by the government, Santiago added.

Last Friday, DITO CME Holdings Corp, the listed firm operating DITO telco set the final offer price of its stock rights offer at P4.88 per share.

DITO CME said it will offer about 1.64 billion common shares, the proceeds of which will be used to fund DITO telco's expansion.

FROM THE ARCHIVES