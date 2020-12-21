Lazada says 12.12 event doubled sales, shoppers

MANILA (UPDATE) - Lazada Philippines said Monday its sales doubled during the 12.12 sale festival from Dec. 12 to 14 compared to the same promo it held last year.

The online shopping giant did not release sales figures, but said Filipinos spent over 420 million minutes shopping on the platform during the 12.12 sale, which is almost double the 260 million minutes it hit during 11.11 last month.

The first-hour traffic recorded a high of 1.6 million shoppers, it said.

Lazada said this is due to Filipinos increasingly turning to online shopping amid the pandemic.

“We’ve definitely seen more Filipinos embracing e-commerce this year... This 12.12, we saw interesting trends emerge that reflect how Lazada has become an integral part of our customers’ lifestyles," said Lazada CEO Ray Alimurung.

Consumers launched the app an average of 7 times per day, twice compared to a normal day.

Lazada said there was also a growing preference for contactless payments as the use of Lazada Wallet in transactions grew by four times from 12.12 a year ago.

A total of 14,000 new sellers joined the sale for the first time, which brought up a total of 12.12 sellers close to 80,000.

Around 1,006 of them were "Lazada Millionaire Sellers" who were the top sellers, where homegrown brands Tala by Kyla and Colourette emerged with the highest sales.

"We are eager to continue supporting brands and sellers in the road ahead, as they diversify strategies to meet the evolving needs of customers,” Alimurung said.

The online platform said the biggest shopping haul for this year's 12.12 was when one customer checked out a total of 200 items in a single purchase.

Other than the daily essentials which were the bestsellers for the year, shoppers were also buying more shoes and clothes with 3.5 million items sold, beauty products at 2 million, and electronics accessories more than a million units sold.

Car and motorcycle reservations, as well as disposable face masks were also some of the most bought items during the three-day sale.