Lazada Philippines sets 11.11 sales records

E-commerce platform Lazada set new 11.11 sales records, as the country continued to lean to online transactions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on numbers provided by Lazada, consumers were adding items to virtual carts as early as October 15, nearly a month before the sale took place.

On the day of the event itself, Lazada said consumers spent 260 million minutes shopping on the platform and more than 320 million vouchers were collected.

During the first hour of the sale, 2 million carts were checked out and 3 million items were sold.

Meanwhile, 18,000 mobile phones were sold in the first hour, too.

Even with the sale, essential needs were still sought by consumers, based on the 345,000 grocery items, 250,000 health accessories (face masks or face shields), and 235,000 cleaning supplies sold.

Lazada said face shields were the most popular item sought by residents of Metro Manila, while disposable surgical face masks were the most popular item for consumers from Cebu and Davao.

Some non-essential items were also popular choices for other consumers after 2 million beauty items and more than 4,500 Honda car reservations were sold.

According to Lazada, the biggest shopping cart that was checked out by a single shopper had 200 items in it.

The category home and living was the best-selling category, with fashion and apparel, electronics, health and beauty, and home appliances next.

In addition to the ads, the 11.11 Super Show, which garnered 460,000 views on the Lazada app, featured local stars including SB19, Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo, and Ben & Ben among others.

The e-commerce platform also kicked off with a pre-show segment simulcast on LazLive, Cinema One, and the Kapamilya Network.