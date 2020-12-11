Lazada daily sales up 250 pct in 2020 with e-commerce boom amid COVID-19

MANILA - Lazada Philippines said Friday its daily sales grew by 2.5 times in 2020 on the back of an e-commerce boom amid the stay-at-home lifestyle forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other than daily sales, the number of sellers and the use of cashless payments also doubled this year compared to pre-pandemic times, said Lazada CEO Ray Alimurung during their 12.12 sale virtual press briefing.

Sales of digital goods such as mobile load and e-vouchers also multiplied 8 times.

To better serve the market during the lockdowns, Lazada said it launched "Lazada Fresh" and "Lazada Med" to provide access to fresh and frozen food items, as well as health and wellness products.

It has so far onboarded over 400 fresh food sellers and listed thousands of health products.

Alimurung also said they rolled out the P100-million "Bounce Back Together" stimulus program for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to help them navigate the pandemic through digitalization.

Since its launch, the program has helped more than 7,000 local SMEs, and has done campaigns to aid small-time enterprises.

"Lazada’s priorities have not changed. Our resolve and commitment to support brands and sellers with more resources to build a sustainable business and better serve our consumers has only gotten stronger," Carlos Barrera, Lazada Chief Operating Officer, said.

To date, the platform has 4,000 local and international brands available on LazMall, and 100,000 active sellers monthly.

Lazada's delivery riders, meanwhile, has recorded a total of 47 million kilometers of travel in handling and delivering shipments nationwide.

