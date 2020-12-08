Lazada pushes digital gift-giving, charity in 12.12 sale

MANILA - Online shopping giant Lazada is pushing digital gift-giving and digital charity donation in its upcoming 12.12 sale this month.

As quarantine restrictions ban large gatherings like Christmas parties and people continue to be wary of visiting others amid concerns over COVID-19, Lazada is pushing people to send digital gift cards to their loved ones and friends instead.

"Even if you are not able to visit loved ones this year, digital gift cards are a convenient and meaningful way to show that you care. Lazada now enables you to choose from a variety of Food & Beverage, Fashion, Toys, and Retail Store digital gift cards to gift your friends and relatives this holiday," the company said.

Visitors to the platform will also be able to support causes close to their hearts and give back to the community through LazadaForGood, the company said.

Shoppers will be able to help the ABS-CBN Foundation, Caritas, Ayala Foundation and UNICEF provide medical assistance, educational toys, grooming kits, nutrition kits, meal subsidies and more to the less fortunate, and those impacted by the recent typhoons.

With the last major sale of the year, Lazada is also aiming to entice even more consumers to shop on the platform by giving away vouchers.

The company is giving away P15 million worth of Lazada vouchers through its interactive game segment "Shake It!" which is shown on various TV shows.

"When the host gives the cue, simply shake your phone until you win a voucher. Use these vouchers to score greater deals when you make purchases between December 12-14."

The company is also encouraging shoppers to visit its social media accounts to win prizes like the latest electronic gadgets, as well as more vouchers.

Lazada said its 11.11 sale last month broke records for the number of customers and sellers on the platform.

