As pandemic forced lockdowns, groceries, pajamas among Lazada's 2020 best sellers

Plantitas, home bakers shopped a lot too

MANILA - Online commerce site Lazada saw more sales in groceries, household items, and pajama sets, as millions of Filipinos were forced to stay at home during the coronavirus health crisis.

The online shopping giant said the pandemic also forced a shift in consumer behavior, and the change will likely stay in 2021.

"We see growth to continue in these categories as people turn to e-commerce because it's easier to buy online than to go out. We think these new consumer habits will sustain until next year," Neil Trinidad, Lazada chief marketing officer said Friday, as the shopping website announced deals of 12.12, its final massive sale for the year.

Here are some of Lazada's top-sellers of 2020:



1. Groceries

People are buying more essential food items to avoid going out. These include daily essentials such canned goods, noodles, cooking oils, coffee mixes, condiments, among others.

2. Household items, supplies and appliances

Consumers staying at home needed more appliances so they turned to Lazada to buy their new essentials, said endorser and actress Kathryn Bernardo during the 12.12 sale virtual press briefing.

Lazada brand ambassadors Kathryn Bernardo and Mimiyuuuh said majority of their online purchases go to appliances and kitchen items.



3. Fresh and frozen goods

Customers avoid public markets as much as they can so many Filipinos turned to Lazada for their supply of fresh vegetables, fruits, rice, frozen meats and fish.

4. Pajama sets

More Filipinos needed comfortable clothes at home so pajamas were a huge hit, the Lazada CMO said.

5. Baking tools and supplies

Out of job or missed buying sweet treats, more Filipinos tried baking at home to pursue a new business or hobby. This led to increased sales of baking materials and supplies online, from hand mixers, table top ovens, trays. Ingredients like flours, chocolates, cake decors were bestsellers too.

6. Plant care kits and sets

These are for the plantitos and platitas! A lot of people joined the plant care bandwagon, and have also bought seeds, pots, plant care sets, and many others online.



7. Home office and learning setup

As people started working and studying from home, consumers searched for affordable laptops, office chairs, desks, lamps and anything that can be used to set up an office and learning space at home.

8. Air conditioners and air purifiers

Since March and the summer seasons, a lot of consumers looked at buying air conditioners to be comfortable working from home, and air purifiers in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES

FROM THE ARCHIVES:

Lazada 11.11 sales broke records