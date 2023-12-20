Palace says four new Maharlika directors sworn in

MANILA - Malacañang announced on Wednesday that four new directors of the Maharlika Investment Corp (MIC) have been sworn in.

"Among those who took their oath were long-time Asian Development Bank (ADB) officer Vicky Castillo Tan, Andrew Jerome Gan, German Lichauco, and Roman Felipe Reyes," Malacañang said in a statement.

Tan has worked at the ADB, as well as for Citibank, AIG Philam Bank Inc., and Chinatrust (Phils) Commercial Bank Corp.

Gan meanwhile has worked as Singapore Advisor for Picfel & Cle, Banquiers, Globe Land Development Corp. Managing Director, Nuovo Moda Inc. Director, Treasurer, and Director of Communications, and Fil L’mour Inc. and Beacon Holdings Inc. Managing Director.

Lichauco meanwhile worked as Director for the Vehicle Inspection Management Solutions of Hackeye 2020 Corp., of Sharp Philippines Corp., and Corporate Secretary for Computerized Imaging Institute of the Makati Medical Center Foundation Inc., the Medical Doctors Inc., and the Soho Central Condominium.

Reyes meanwhile is a current Director of the Radio Philippines Network Inc. (RPN 9); Pampanga Sugar Development Co. (Pasudeco); the All-Asian Countertrade; Philippine Geothermal Production Co.; and, Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

He also worked as a Supervisor of Ernst & Young New York, Knowledge Institute President, SGV Founding Chairman - Advisory Group on Vocational Training in 2009, and SGV & Co Chairman- Winning Clients Committee, and Partner and Vice President – Client Services and Accounts.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier appointed Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of the MIC last month.