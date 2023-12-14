Home > Business Maharlika fund chief says 'inspired' to work for Filipinos ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 14 2023 02:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA -- Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC) president and chief executive officer Rafael Consing Jr. said he is "inspired" to deliver for the Filipinos as the chief of the Philippines' first-ever sovereign wealth fund. "I am not pressured because it’s part of my desire to do it," said Consing on ANC's Business Roadshow. "You know I quit 34 years from the private sector doing quite well. So I made quite a big sacrifice, and I really look forward to making a dent, making a big impact." Rafael Consing is sworn in by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr as president and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corp. Handout Consing had earlier denied allegations that the implementing rules of the Maharlika Investment Fund were relaxed to accommodate him. Maharlika head denies rules relaxed to accommodate him --ANC, 14 December 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo Read More: Maharlika INvestmet Fund Maharlika Investment Corporation MIF Rafael Consing