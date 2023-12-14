Maharlika fund chief says 'inspired' to work for Filipinos

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC) president and chief executive officer Rafael Consing Jr. said he is "inspired" to deliver for the Filipinos as the chief of the Philippines' first-ever sovereign wealth fund.

"I am not pressured because it’s part of my desire to do it," said Consing on ANC's Business Roadshow.

"You know I quit 34 years from the private sector doing quite well. So I made quite a big sacrifice, and I really look forward to making a dent, making a big impact."

Rafael Consing is sworn in by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr as president and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corp. Handout

Consing had earlier denied allegations that the implementing rules of the Maharlika Investment Fund were relaxed to accommodate him.

--ANC, 14 December 2023