Maharlika head denies rules relaxed to accommodate him

MANILA - The newly-appointed president and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corp on Wednesday denied allegations that the implementing rules of the Maharlika Investment Fund were relaxed to accommodate him.

Rafael Consing said he has no hand in choosing who the Maharlika board members will be.

The IRR of the Maharlika Investment Fund released on Sunday relaxed the qualifications for members of the board of directors, which initially required members to have a Master's degree.

Consing's appointment was hailed as an "excellent choice" by economists, who took note of his experience even as they acknowledged his lack of a Master's degree.

Consing meanwhile said he aims to fill key roles in the MIC in the next few days.

The head of the country's sovereign wealth fund meanwhile said he can't guarantee the MIF will quickly turn a profit.

"It’s challenging to guarantee returns right away," Consing said adding that it "takes a bit of time" to generate income.

More details to follow.

- Report from Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News