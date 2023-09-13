DOTr says 4 entities eyeing NAIA rehabilitation project

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Four entities have shown interest in bidding for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) rehabilitation project, a Department of Transportation (DOTr) official said on Wednesday.

“So far, there was the Manila International Airport Consortium, that’s number one. There was San Miguel Corporation, [which] also purchased bidding documents, and GMR. The fourth one, I have to confirm which one, because I just got the information,” DOTr Assistant Secretary Leonel De Velez told ABS-CBN News.

De Velez made the comment at the sidelines of the 5th Philippine Airport Modernization and Expansion Summit.

Earlier this year, the Manila International Airport Consortium, composed of six Philippine conglomerates and its US-based partner, also made an unsolicited proposal to rehabilitate NAIA under a 25-year contract.

But the government opted for a solicited deal with a concession period of 15 years with a possible 10-year extension anchored on performance. The Public-Private Partnership Center opened the bidding process on August 23.

De Velez said they aimed to award the P170.6-billion contract by this year given the need to fix the country’s main gateway as soon as possible.

According to the agency, both foreign and local parties are invited to bid for the contract to rehabilitate, operate, optimize and maintain the country’s main gateway.

The project will cover all facilities of the airport, including its runways, four terminals, and associated facilities. It aims to raise the current annual airport capacity to at least 62 million passengers from 35 million, and increase air traffic movement from to 48 per hour from 40.

Dubbed as one of the worst airports in the world, NAIA often sees passenger congestion, and was hit by at least 3 major power outages this year.

De Velez said developing NAIA and other international airports in the Philippines is key to boosting tourism.

“One of our key drivers of the economy is tourism. We can’t just develop our tourism sector in a bubble. We have to consider that there are competing countries: Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam. These countries are investing in their airport infrastructure. We need to as well to remain competitive,” he said.