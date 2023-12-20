LRT-1 completes test run of Cavite extension

Handout

MANILA -- The LRT-1's initial test run of the first phase of it Cavite Extension was successful, according to the railway's operator Light Rail Manila Corporation.

LRMC said the first test run checked the compatibility of components such as the train pantograph and the overhead catenary system, the train wheels and rail tracks, and the train and platforms including other viaduct trackside structures.

The train used in the test run was a 2nd Generation train set (LRVs 1124-1126-1127-1121). This train set is the widest in terms of car body, making it the most strategic option to check for initial compatibility with station platforms, walkways, cableways, and other facilities.

It ran at 4.5 kilometers per hour.

Further train test runs are planned in the coming weeks to test the other train generations of LRT-1 traveling at various speeds and load capacities.

LRMC also said the five (5) new stations under the 6.7-kilometer phase 1 project are in various stages of development.

LRMC and its contractor Alsom said they hope the extension of Phase 1 is completed by the last quarter of 2024.