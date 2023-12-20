MULTIMEDIA
LOOK: LRMC holds test run of LRT-Cavite extension
LRMC handout
Posted at Dec 20 2023 02:29 PM | Updated as of Dec 20 2023 02:31 PM
Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) holds its first successful test run on the tracks of the LRT-Cavite Extension - Phase 1 on Wednesday. The LRT-Cavite extension project, scheduled to open by the first quarter of 2024, will add 8 stations covering 11 kilometers to the existing railway system from Paranaque going to Bacoor, Cavite.
