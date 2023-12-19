LRT, MRT operating hours extended starting Dec. 20 until Dec. 23

MANILA — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Tuesday announced the extension of operating hours of the MRT and LRT lines starting Wednesday until Saturday ahead of the Christmas rush.

MRT 3

From December 20 to 23, the last trip leaving North Avenue Station will be at 10:30 p.m. from the original 9:30 p.m., while the last trip from Taft Avenue Station will be 11:05 p.m. instead of 10:09 p.m.

LRT 1



For December 20 to 22, the last trip leaving Baclaran Station is at 10:45 p.m., while the last train from Fernando Poe Jr. Station is at 11:00 p.m.

On December 23, the last train is scheduled to depart from Baclaran and Fernando Poe Jr. stations at 10:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m., respectively.



On Christmas Eve (December 24), the last train will leave Baclaran Station at 8:00 p.m. while the last train from Fernando Poe Jr. Station will leave at 8:15 p.m.

On New Year’s Eve (December 31), the last train from Baclaran Station will leave at 7:00 p.m., and at 7:15 p.m. from Fernando Poe. Jr. Station.



There will be no changes in the first trip for both northbound and southbound trips of LRT-1 which start at 4:30 a.m. on weekdays and 5:00 a.m. during weekends and holidays.

LRT 2

From December 20 to 23, the last trip leaving Antipolo Station will be at 10 p.m. from the original 9 p.m., while the last trip from Recto Station will be 10:30 p.m. instead of 9:30 p.m.