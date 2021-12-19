MANILA — Airline companies said Sunday they have resumed majority of their domestic flights, except for those bound for Siargao Island and Puerto Princesa City.

The airlines cancelled several flights since last week as Typhoon Odette, the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year, battered the Visayas and parts of Mindanao.

In an interview with TeleRadyo, Philippine Airlines spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said the country's flag carrier restarted commercial flights to Cebu at 10:20 a.m. Sunday.

Cebu Pacific spokesperson Carmina Romero and AirAsia Philippines spokesperson Steve Dailisan also said their respective companies resumed Cebu flights at around 9 a.m.

The resumption of Cebu flights was singled out after the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) suspended its operations.

Villaluna said the passenger terminal of the MCIA incurred "partial" damage from Odette, which also caused damage to the Siargao Airport and Puerto Princesa International Airport.

PAL also spearheaded a Manila-Cebu-Siargao humanitarian mission Sunday with the Makati Medical Foundation and One Meralco Foundation, she said.

Aside from a PAL team to oversee their recovery operations in Cebu, It brought a medical team and damage assessor to Siargao. The flight from Siargao back to Cebu, and then back to Manila will take in passengers for free, said Villaluna.

From Thursday to Friday, 120 PAL flight legs were cancelled due to the weather disturbance while up to around eight were cancelled on Saturday, according to Villaluna.

She added that flights between the MCIA and the Narita International Airport have also been cancelled.

Villaluna advised travelers to check on their flight's status through the PAL website (www.philippineairlines.com) or hotline (8855-8888).

Romero, meanwhile, said Cebu Pacific flights between Dubai and Cebu remain cancelled but assured that the company is attending to the needs of its passengers stranded in Dubai.

Cebu Pacific passengers can check their flight's status via the company's website or notifications from the airline, Romero said.

Dailisan said AirAsia flight details are available on the company's social media platforms.

Romero added that Cebu Pacific passengers whose flights were affected by the recent disruption can do rebooking without incurring additional costs.

AirAsia passengers can move their flights until March 26, 2022, Dailisan said.

PAL domestic travelers have "the option to rebook within 60 days from their original flight date," without being charged a rebooking service fee, Villaluna said.

She added that domestic travelers can also "convert the base fare of their ticket to travel credits and they can use it within a year."