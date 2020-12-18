LIST: Select SM Markets branches extend hours for Christmas shopping

Customers have the option to pick up their groceries at the designated pick-up counter or have them delivered at home. Handout



MANILA - Christmas shoppers can shop for longer hours at select SM Markets branches as the supermarket chain has extended operating time.

From Dec. 15 to 23 and from Dec. 26 to 30, SM Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the grocery chain said Friday.

This is to accommodate the Christmas rush to shop for Noche Buena and Medya Noche items.

For Christmas and New Year's eve, SM Markets will observe a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m schedule on Dec. 24 and 31.

For the main holidays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, limited hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be implemented.

The branches with extended operating hours include:

SM Supermarkets

SM Mega Mall A & B

SM Makati

SM Cubao

SM North Edsa



SM Hypermarkets

SM Mall of Asia

SM Bicutan

SM North Edsa

SM Monumento

SM Cubao

Savemore Market

Acacia

Amang Rodriguez

Anonas

Free Choice Mart

Laong Laan

Light

Nagtahan

Novaliches

Shoe Ave

Sta. Ana, Manila

Visayas

SM Markets said customers can also buy groceries online and have the option to pick up the items from the store or have it delivered to their homes with a minimal fee.

It added that SM Christmas Baskets can be sent as a gift via Airspeed.

