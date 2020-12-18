LIST: Select SM Markets branches extend hours for Christmas shopping

MANILA - Christmas shoppers can shop for longer hours at select SM Markets branches as the supermarket chain has extended operating time.
From Dec. 15 to 23 and from Dec. 26 to 30, SM Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the grocery chain said Friday.
This is to accommodate the Christmas rush to shop for Noche Buena and Medya Noche items.
For Christmas and New Year's eve, SM Markets will observe a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m schedule on Dec. 24 and 31.
For the main holidays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, limited hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be implemented.
The branches with extended operating hours include:
SM Supermarkets
- SM Mega Mall A & B
- SM Makati
- SM Cubao
- SM North Edsa
SM Hypermarkets
- SM Mall of Asia
- SM Bicutan
- SM North Edsa
- SM Monumento
- SM Cubao
Savemore Market
- Acacia
- Amang Rodriguez
- Anonas
Free Choice Mart
- Laong Laan
- Light
- Nagtahan
- Novaliches
- Shoe Ave
- Sta. Ana, Manila
- Visayas
SM Markets said customers can also buy groceries online and have the option to pick up the items from the store or have it delivered to their homes with a minimal fee.
It added that SM Christmas Baskets can be sent as a gift via Airspeed.
