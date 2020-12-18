Home  >  Business

LIST: Select SM Markets branches extend hours for Christmas shopping

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2020 04:05 PM

Customers have the option to pick up their groceries at the designated pick-up counter or have them delivered at home. Handout


MANILA - Christmas shoppers can shop for longer hours at select SM Markets branches as the supermarket chain has extended operating time.

From Dec. 15 to 23 and from Dec. 26 to 30, SM Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the grocery chain said Friday.

This is to accommodate the Christmas rush to shop for Noche Buena and Medya Noche items.

For Christmas and New Year's eve, SM Markets will observe a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m schedule on Dec. 24 and 31.

For the main holidays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, limited hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be implemented.

The branches with extended operating hours include:

 SM Supermarkets

  •  SM Mega Mall A & B
  •  SM Makati
  •  SM Cubao
  •  SM North Edsa


SM Hypermarkets

  •  SM Mall of Asia
  •  SM Bicutan
  •  SM North Edsa
  •  SM Monumento
  •  SM Cubao

 Savemore Market

  •  Acacia
  •  Amang Rodriguez
  •  Anonas

Free Choice Mart

  •  Laong Laan
  •  Light
  •  Nagtahan
  •  Novaliches
  •  Shoe Ave
  •  Sta. Ana, Manila
  •  Visayas

SM Markets said customers can also buy groceries online and have the option to pick up the items from the store or have it delivered to their homes with a minimal fee.

It added that SM Christmas Baskets can be sent as a gift via Airspeed.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC


 

Read More:  SM   SM Markets   SM Supermarket   SM Hypermarket   Savemore   Christmas rush   Christmas shopping   e-commerce   online shopping  

BRAND NEWS