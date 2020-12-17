SMC submits offer to operate, maintain NAIA amid rehab delay

An emblem of San Miguel Corp. is seen near the corporation's headquarters. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA--San Miguel Corp. on Thursday expressed interest to operate and maintain the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and has submitted an offer.

SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang told ABS-CBN News his company would only commit to handling the operations and maintenance of the Philippines' main gateway, not its planned rehabilitation.

The NAIA rehabilitation was delayed again after the agency in charge of the airport revoked a Filipino-Indian consortium’s original proponent status (OPS) in the bidding for the project.

An OPS allows a bidder to match the counteroffer submitted by competitors, and thus bag a project.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) sent a letter dated Dec. 15 to Megawide telling the company that its original proponent status for the project has been revoked.

Megawide, meanwhile, criticized MIAA's move and said the rehabilitation was "delayed further by vested and corrupt interests who have spent millions in trying to bring down the only capable and qualified player."

The Filipino-Indian consortium said it will immediately file a motion for reconsideration for its proposal, stressing it has complied with all requirements and interpretations of the government.

