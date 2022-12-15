MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday raised the country's benchmark interest rate by another 50 basis points to cool down rising inflation.

The overnight borrowing rate is now at 5.5 percent following the adjustment, BSP Gov. Felipe Medalla announced in a live briefing.

The BSP matched the downshift by the US Federal Reserve after its Chair Jerome Powell announced late Wednesday a 50-bps hike, which was lower than the succeeding 75-bps implemented in the previous meetings.

Inflation in the country quickened to 8 percent in November, which is the highest since November 2008 and double the upper limit of the government's 2 to 4 percent target range.

Central bank estimates showed that inflation is likely to remain elevated at an average of 5.8 percent in 2022 and 4.3 percent in 2023 before easing back within the target range by 2024.