MANILA (UPDATE) - Inflation in November quickened further as prices of select items continued to rise and as consumption picked up during the holiday season, the state statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

Inflation hit 8 percent last month, higher than the 7.7 percent inflation posted in October and twice the upper limit of the government's 2 to 4 percent target range, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed.

November's inflation, which is also the highest since the 9.1 percent rate in November 2008, is within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' forecast of 7.4 to 8.2 percent. The average inflation for the year is now at 5.6 percent.

The main contributors to the higher inflation for the month include food and non-alcoholic beverages such as vegetables with inflation at 10 percent from 9.4 percent, Officer-in-Charge and Deputy National Statistician Divina Gracia Del Prado said in a briefing.

“I think yung vegetables kasi meron tayong typhoon towards the end of October. I think this is a spillover effect nung typhoon natin, (There were typhoons, this could be a spillover effect) ” Del Prado said.

Restaurants and accommodation services also contributed to the uptrend with an inflation of 6.5 percent from 5.7 percent the previous month, she added.

Inflation is also higher in furnishings and household equipment, clothing and footwear, health, inflation and communication, recreation, education services and personal care, the PSA said.

Inflation is widely expected to remain elevated to around 5.8 percent in 2022 and 4.3 percent in 2023 before easing back within target by 2024.

The BSP is also expected to hike interest rates before the end of the year to fight inflation and to match the anticipated slower hike by the US Federal Reserve.

The Philippines' benchmark rate is currently at 5 percent.

